Armed Bandits have again abducted twenty five Persons in Boko village in Zurmi local government area in Zamfara state

Among the Victims are twenty four Women and on male adult. The women were abducted in their homes when the armed bandits invaded the Community, Thursday afternoon with Sophisticated weapons

Some of the locals who escaped abduction fled at hearing the sound of gunshots

Boko village is located along Kaura NAMODA – Shinkafi road in Northern Zamfara

Communities in the state are facing security challenges lately as a result of resurgence of the activities of Terrorists

Despite recent Successes by troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, a joint military taskforce aimed at restoring peace in the north west region, some locals cannot go to their farms and could not sleep with their two eyes closed.