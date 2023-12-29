The Governor of Katsina state, Dikko Umar Radda has inaugurated new buses to be added to the state transport scheme as a means of reducing the hardship caused by rising cost of transport and inflation.

The newly purchased buses by Katsina state government is to boost its fleet of vehicles for easy transporting of commuter from within and outside the state.

Commuters in the last few months have had to cope with the high transport fares caused by the fuel subsidy removal and other economic challenges.

Katsina state Governor is here to inspect the vehicle and to commission them for the daily needs of the people.

Also, the need to broaden the state transport to cover more states and even beyond can not be over emphasiesed considering the growing population and the need for people to move around in search of their daily needs.

The state transport service in the last four years has had plans to purchase one new bus every month from its proceeds.

The authority has also been able to give employment opportunities to professional drivers mechanics and many more.