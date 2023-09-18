The Katsina Governor has asked the Nigerian Army to scale up special operations against banditry and cattle rustling in his state.

Dikko Radda is gravely concerned that a day hardly passes by without reports of attacks on communities or kidnappings.

Katsina, just like many states in northwest Nigeria, grapples with the activities of bandits.

Its proximity to neighbouring Niger Republic coupled with the porous borders, heighten the state’s security challenges.

The State governor is concerned with the security issues.

His visit to the Army Headquarters is to seek help.

Governor Radda wants the army to scale up its special operation against banditry and cattle rustling.

19 local councils of Katsina State are most affected by bandit activities, and the number of victims continues to increase.