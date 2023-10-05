The Nigeria Army Intelligence Corps has held a forum meant to improve how intelligence is gathered and shared among security and allied agencies.

The Chief of Military Intelligence, Brigadier General Thompson Ugiagbe, believes the training would equip troops with skills and the mindset to better address wicked problems.

Pressure continues to mount on security agencies in Nigeria to shore up efforts in curbing the security issues.

For the Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps, being pre-emptive is key in tackling insecurity.

The forum is meant to keep troops of the Intelligence Corps on their toes.

Security issues are constantly evolving, throwing up new challenges.

The army authorities are optimistic that trainings of this nature will improve operations.