Army Resource centre trains women in information gathering

The often neglected role of women in gathering information for national security is the reason the Nigerian Army Resource centre has conducted a training.

The women are drawn from the military, paramilitary and the civil society.

The 3 day training centred on information gathering for national security. And women are thought to have a good footing in the society, as the effort of men in gathering information may raise eye brows.

The training emphasized the dynamism inherent in women and their grassroot role in getting the right information, at a time the country is evolving strategies to tackle to security challenges.

It’s unclear how soon these women would be deployed to gather information. But one thing is certain, the country’s security strategy is hinged on the ability to get appropriate and timely intelligence.