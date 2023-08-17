A security and information sharing centre has been established by the Plateau State Government in its efforts to tackle the persistent challenges of Insecurity that have caused the deaths of over 600 people, including Women and children, from April of this year to date.

The initiative is to serve as a channel for the government to swiftly obtain early warning signs and intervene swift and properly.

Relentless attacks on some Communities in Plateau State by gunmen have claimed as much as 600 hundred lives in recent times.

Several farmlands and crops, along with other properties belonging to the locals, have been destroyed and are still being destroyed despite several efforts to tackle the menace.

The State government, in its efforts to seek a lasting solution to the recurring situation, has now established a security and information sharing center.

In a related development, The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution has held a stakeholder engagement to promote early warnings and early responses.

The event saw the inauguration of focal persons into the early warning and early response group for effective conflict mitigation in Plateau State.

For total peace to be achieved in all crisis ridden Communities in the state, collaborations such as these must be initiated.

