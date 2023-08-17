In a show of solidarity and encouragement, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa on Wednesday visited wounded soldiers at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna.

Amidst the challenges of military service, General Musa stressed the significance of their sacrifices and rallied troops to steadfastly defend Nigeria.

The visit of the Chief of Defence Staff, comes as a gesture of appreciation for the sacrifices these soldiers made while defending the nation.

He is here today to meet with wounded troops, hear their stories, and provide words of encouragement.

His visit is to the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital comes barely two days after over a dozen military personnel were ambushed by terrorists in Niger state

The CDS assures the troops that, the Nigerian Armed Forces authorities will ensure the welfare and treatment of its wounded soldiers, even if it requires being flown abroad.

He also charges others in the field to remain committed to the defence of the nation.

Major Christopher Musa uses the chance to assess the medical facilities and services being provided to injured soldiers.

This gesture by the Defence Chief will serve to boost morale not only among the troops but also among the citizens who are deeply proud of their dedication.