The Chief of Defence staff Christopher Musa has charged soldiers in Imo State to be professional in discharging their duties during the November off circle Election in Imo State.

The Defence Chief who said this while addressing Officers and Men in Owerri the Imo State capital restated its Commitment in ensuring free, fair and credible Election.

He also used the occasion to charge the soldiers to further decimate the activities of bandits who have been terrorising the South East region.

Meanwhile, ahead of the election, the opposition People’s Democratic Party has urged the inspector general police and the national security adviser to take over security arrangements to avoid bias by security Agencies already in the State.

Advertisement

At a press conference in Owerri, the Imo State capital, the Spokesperson of PDP Governorship Candidate Campaign council alleged there are plans to compromise INEC BIVAS using some trainees of Skill up Imo project.