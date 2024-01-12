The chief of army staff says the military will leave nothing to chance to clear remnants of dissident groups that have been troubling the peace of South East region.

General Taoreed Lagbaja stated in his familiarisation visit to Imo and Abia States.

The Chief of army staff was at 34 artillery brigade Obinze where he met the troops.

He expressed the determination of the military to ensure an improved welfare package for the officers and men and reiterated the Committment of the military to ruthlessly decimate the groups disturbing the peace of South East region.

The visit to Governors Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and Alex Otti of Abia State by the army Chief was reassuring as they pledged their Support to Security agencies to ensure the country wins the fight against Insecurity in the region.

To the troops in the theatre of war, the visit of the chief of army staff serves as a morale booster as the war against insurgency will be intensified to ensure peace is fully restored in the South East.