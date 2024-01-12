Retired Brigadier-General Felix Olamide Ohunyeye has declared his intention to contest the 2024 Governorship election in Ondo State.

Ohunyeye made his intention known after meeting with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC at the party secretariat in Akure.

The All Progressives Congress, APC secretariat in Akure, the Ondo state capital, came alive, when retired Brigadier-General Felix Olamide Ohunyeye led his supporters to meet with the party leadership.

Ohunyeye was received by the state Chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin and members of the state executive council.

Addressing the gathering, the retired military personnel declared his intention to govern the state.

The governorship hopeful said he is banking on his experience in the military to transform the state.

Ohunyeye promised to focus on various sectors to develop the state, with emphasis on security, health, education and infrastructure development

He expressed willingness to abide by the laid down rules of the party, promising to bring rapid development to the state.