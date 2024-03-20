A group, Ondo State Progressive Movement, has pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to support the ambition of Olamide Ohunyeye (PhD) to emerge as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State.

In a statement by the Convener, Alabi Imole, the group said Ohunyeye Olamide Felix has the right mental capacity, relevant and enviable academic and professional qualifications coupled with more than sufficient experience and pedigree that are required to lead the State to a brighter future and promise land.

“We know Mr. President as a man who invests in quality and always involves the people in his projects, also in his governance.

” We appreciate you for the involvement of countless numbers of sound mind who you appoint into public offices.

“You have always demonstrated to be a foremost leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Nigeria who understands the party traditions and norms and a leader who never deviates from the culture of political party.

” We the Ondo State Progressive Movement still trust in your capacity to give us the mandate of our choice come the next APC gubernatorial primary.

“It is important, that the party picks the people’s choice in the next gubernatorial primary election in Ondo State because we may lose the election if the voice of the people, most especially the general public, is not heard, ” he said.

The group said it has assessed other aspirants and came to the conclusion that Olamide Ohunyeye is very best among the lots.

“In this precarious time where the nation is faced with security issues, the State needs a man who can stand upright and defend the people”.

The group also added that Olamide Ohunyeye did not betray the trust reposed in him by the people throughout his active service in the military where he meritoriously performed his duties according to national and military laws and that he has always been a friend and promoter of youth development in and outside of the military.

“Mr. President Sir, we crave this privilege to plead with you and other leaders to support leaders with impeccable and unquestionable characters and pedigree to provide positive leadership that will effect a complete shift in paradigm, thereby re- writing the blurred stories of our dear Sunshine State”, the statement stated.