Ahead of the April 20th Ondo state governorship primary, a lawyer and former Niger Delta Development Commission representative of the State, Benson Enikuomehin says Olusola Oke is the most qualified governorship aspirant for the party.

Speaking during a press conference in Akure he addressed with Others, the lawyer harped on the need to select the right candidate for the party in the forthcoming governorship Election in the State.

Mr Enikuomehin asked all delegates and members of Ondo APC to consider Olusola Oke, a Senior Advocate Of Nigeria at the primary election, putting prominence to Ilaje’s unique position as the only Local government that qualifies Ondo as an oil-producing state.