Lawmaker representing Ifako-Ijaye constituency at the Lagos state House of Assembly, Adedeji Adewale has advised students in his constituency to be more focused on their education by giving it their best.

The lawmaker said this during the presentation of free Jamb forms to 1500 indigent students within the community.

He vowed to award the 50 best outstanding students in the examination scholarships in various tertiary institutions of their choice.