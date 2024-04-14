The management of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) has again, taken a significant step towards enhancing healthcare management with the inauguration of its Advanced Professional Diploma Programme in Hospital Administration and Management.

The diploma programme , which is aimed at bridging the gap in healthcare administration expertise, was formally inaugurated in a ceremony attended by healthcare professionals, administrators, and stakeholders.

In his address, the Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Prof. Adetokunbo O. Fabamwo, gave a brief insight to the reasons for the establishment of the school.

He said that the programme will bridge the current gap which would deny graduates employed as hospital administrators from progressing beyond level 14 unless they acquire a professional diploma.

The CMD revealed that, “LASUTH is progressive, having excellently fulfilled its core mandate of a teaching hospital by continuously providing top-notch tertiary health services and acing so many medical interventions’ The hospital decided to focus a bit on another of its core mandates, to establish relevant training institutions.

The hospital has established five (5) training schools, which are School of Anesthetic Technology, School of Orthopedic Cast Technology, School of Echocardiography, Caregiver Academy and the Institute of Advanced Professional Diploma in Hospital Administration and Management, which is being inaugurated today.”

He assured the pioneering students of excellent facilitators, deliberately handpicked to transfer hands-on knowledge to them.

Mr. Jenrola Olanrewaju who doubled as the representative of the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Lagos State, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye; said the establishment of the institute aligns perfectly with the strategic objectives of the Lagos State Government in its quest to build a world-class healthcare system that is accessible and sustainable.

He further harped on the need for investment in the development of human capital and describes it as “a way of fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement, as well as laying the foundation for a healthcare eco system that is resilient, responsive and capable of meeting the evolving needs of a diverse population.”

Mrs. Olubunmi Fabamwo, the Chairman Civil Service Commission who appreciated the effort of all health workers in the hospital said, the inauguration means a lot to her professionally as she applauded the leadership of the hospital for considering a step in such direction. She said “this move closes up a yawning gap in professionalization within a hospital environment, where virtually everyone is deemed to be a professional and everyone who is meant to manage them should be at par. This aligns with a circular passed in 2016, stating that the professionalization of the administrative cadre was approved.”

In the same vein, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Establishment, Training and pensions, Mrs. Busola Abidakun, said “certifications only show a quest for knowledge and a knack for improvement, and that is why this initiative really brings me joy.” She further promised that her Ministry is ready to support the institute; “in my capacity as the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Establishment, Training and Pensions, my team and I have deliberated and we are ready to give everything we need to put into the works to make this Institute stand firm. This is greater Lagos rising and we are definitely up to the task”, she said.

Mrs. Rosemary Archibong, President of Institute of Health Service Administrators of Nigeria, was full of praises for the management of the hospital. She referred to the inauguration of the school as an audacious move that could only spring out from a deep and forward thinking leadership. She further advised the students to take the programme seriously.

The occasion was graced by other personnel including the Director Clinical Services and Training (LASUTH), Prof. Adebowale O, Adekoya; Director of Hospital Administration and HR, Mr. Jelili Oyekan; Head of Nursing Services, Mrs. Adebola Aina; Supervising PS, Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board and PS Lagos State Health District 1V, Dr. Abimbola Bowale; Deputy Provost LASUCOM, Prof. Olufemi Idowu , Head of School, Mrs. Ronke Famakinwa; among others.