Iran has built an improved homemade drone called Mohajer-10, which has a longer flight range and duration as well as a larger payload, according to Iranian official media on Tuesday.

According to media reports, the drone has an operational range of 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles) and can fly for up to 24 hours. Its payload capacity is 300 kilograms (661 pounds), which is double that of the “Mohajer-6” drone.

Iranian media on Tuesday showed the drone among other military equipment, with the caption “prepare your shelters” in both Hebrew and Persian.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on Monday that Tehran had supported and encouraged a string of recent deadly strikes against Israelis, escalating already-simmering hostilities between the two countries.

US officials have charged Iran of giving Russia’s war against Ukraine Mohajer-6 drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles. Iran contests this