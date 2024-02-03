Iran Army Aviation (IRIAA) has unveiled a new precision strike, smart, and long-range missile named Shafaq (Dawn), among several other domestically developed achievements.

Reports say the missile has a range of 20 kilometers and it can be launched rapidly, delivering a high volume of firepower to cause substantial damage to enemies within a short duration.

The Yousef night vision system was also revealed during the ceremony.

This domestically developed system can detect and strike fixed and mobile targets from a long distance away, even in adverse weather conditions.

The night vision system makes use of modern technology such as optical gyroscope stabilization and artificial intelligence-derived tracking algorithms.

Iran has achieved tremendous progress toward self-sufficiency in the defense industry by manufacturing a wide spectrum of military equipment.

Iranian officials insist that the country’s military capabilities, particularly missile capacity, are only for defensive purposes and will not be subject to negotiations.