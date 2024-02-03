Lebanese Hezbollah has condemned America’s blatant aggression in Iraq and Syria today, Saturday, following airstrikes that attacked several areas in both countries, killing and injuring people.

According to Hezbollah, the US’s activities constitute a flagrant violation of both nations’ sovereignty and security, as well as a brazen disrespect for international and humanitarian standards.

It stressed that these fresh attacks add to regional instability by offering illegitimate pretexts for the continuation of American occupation of various territories in Iraq and Syria against the desire of their people, who seek freedom and independence.

The party also claimed that US aggression in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen reveals the dishonesty of American claims that it does not wish to intensify regional crises. Instead, it exacerbates regional conflict, tension, and war.

Earlier Saturday, the US military forces targeted over 85 locations using multiple aircraft, including long-range bombers launched from the United States.

According to reports, more than 125 precision-guided munitions were used in the airstrikes, targeting command and control centers, intelligence facilities, and storage sites for rockets, drones, ammunition, and logistical supplies belonging to the militias and the IRGC.

US President Joe Biden had directed military forces to strike targets in Iraq and Syria used by the IRGC and their affiliated militias to attack US forces, emphasizing that while the United States does not seek escalation in the Middle East, it will respond decisively to those who harm Americans.

Spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, confirmed that the Iraqi government had been informed before the airstrikes.

In response, Iraq’s government spokesperson, Basim Al-Awadi, denied any prior coordination between Baghdad and Washington regarding the US aggression targeting security forces’ locations in Al-Anbar, confirming 16 fatalities and 25 injuries.