56 Women and a bride were reported kidnapped by bandits while escorting the new bride to her matrimonial home.



According to reports, the bandits intercepted the convey along Damari Sabuwa road, Katsina state, around 8pm Friday.

Sources disclosed that the incident came as a surprise to many considering the relative peace that has been witnessed in the last six months.

Although all efforts to contact the police and the state ministry of security had no results, some impacted families verified that their family members were gone.

They also called on the security agencies to intensify effort to rescue the victims.

Sabua local government area is one of the nine front line LGAs being affected by insecurity and regular attacks on villages by bandits.

The local government also borders Kaduna and parts of Zamfara states.