The President of Namibia, Hage Geingob is dead.Vice President Nangolo Nbumba who announced his death, said President Geingob died in the earlier hours of Sunday, the 4th of February, surrounded by his immediate family

President Hage Geingob announced his diagnosis of Cancer to the public about a month ago, after surviving cancer in 2014

President Geingob, who was 82 years old was elected into office in 2015, and was on his 2nd term in office, as the country is due to hold its Presidential and Parliamentary elections in November

President Hage Geingob was the 3rd President of Namibia and also the 1st Prime Minister after the country’s independence in 1990