President Bola Tinubu extends deep condolences to the government and people of Namibia over the passing of His Excellency, President Hage Geingob.

President Tinubu mourns the painful loss of this veteran in the struggle for democracy; proponent of good governance, and advocate of economic, social, and political solidarity among African peoples.

The President notes that this tragedy comes at a time when Africa needs more visionary leaders who believe in the common destiny of the continent, and who can strengthen bonds across borders and spread the tendrils of cooperation across all fields of human endeavour.

As Namibia mourns, President Tinubu assures the Republic that his thoughts and prayers, and indeed those of Nigerians, are with them.

