The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has expressed sadness over the death of Hajiya Rabi Dantata, wife of Kano-based business mogul and elder statesman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

In a condolence message from his office Sunday morning,Tinubu described the loss of the deceased as a sad news that extended beyond her immediate family and community.

“Losing a quintessential woman like Hajiya Rabi is a loss way beyond family shores. It is a loss to humanity because her well known philanthropy and sense of community touched way beyond her immediate confines.

“She was also a woman who stood by her husband throughout, helping him in raising decent children who have taken up the Dantata family’s known badge of business and industry.

“I grieve with Alhaji Aminu Dantata in this moment of loss and condole with Alhaji Tajudeen Dantata and the rest of her children and family members over this irreparable loss. My condolences must also go to the government and people of Kano State,” he said.

Advertisement

The President-elect prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and for divine comfort for the bereaved family.