Abductors of eighty five Women in Wanzamai village in Tsafe local government area in Zamfara state are demanding the sum of N1.7M ransom for their release.

They placed twenty thousand naira ransom on each of the victims considering their financial status

The bandits also demand the withdrawal of Army check points in Wanzamai axis, otherwise kidnap of Persons fetching firewood and other road users on the ever busy Gusau/Tsafe road will not stop

An indigene of the area who pleaded anonimity confirmed this to TVC News Sunday night

Advertisement

He says the bandits earlier called and demanded fifty million naira ransom, but after series of negotiations it was reduced to twenty thousand naira on each of the eighty five Victims making a total of N1.7M.

Our source adds that the bandits directed the negotiators to Inform authorities concern that as long as Securuty agencies Continue killing their men, attack on communities, road users among other crimes will not end

Families and relations of the kidnap victims according to our source are currently puting heads together to raise the said amount, though many have already placed their grains on sale to meet up with the twenty thousand naira.

Sani Abdu, though not his real name says the abduction was a reprisal following military raid on the bandits Camp last Thursday that led to the death of saveral bandits

The terrorists were said to have been moving to Birnin Gwari forest through Munhaye forest in Tsafe local government area of Zamfara state, after suffering superior military fire on their camps

Advertisement

On its part, the Zamfara state government through it’s Commissioner of Security, DIG Mamman Tsafe (rtd) who is also an indigene of Tsafe local government area says, Government will not succumb to the pressure by the bandits to withdraw military personnel deployed to Wanzamai and other trouble areas

He insist, Government can not be intimidated by the bandits to change it’s security plans no matter the pressure or threats.

Over with women and children were abducted by Gunmen while fetching firewood in a village in Tsafe Local Government

Less than twenty hours after the incident, police in Zamfara says it has Deployed additional troops to join in the search and rescue operations

The police also said only nine person’s were abducted as against the over eighty earlier reported.

Advertisement

Zamfara State is one of the Northern states suffering Insecurity for years, which has crippled farming, education and commercial activities in some areas.