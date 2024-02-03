In response to last Sunday’s drone attack on a US military base that killed three soldiers and injured 41 in Jordan, the US has launched strikes on 85 targets in Syria and Iraq.

The White House blamed Iran for the attack and vowed a consequential response.

But Iran denies involvement, calling the accusations “baseless” and saying it was “not involved in the decision-making of resistance groups”

Iraq is warning that the strikes would bring disastrous consequences for the security and stability of Iraq and the middle-east region.

In a Press statement, President Biden says U.S response has begun and will continue at times and places of his govt’s choice choosing.

Advertisement

At a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, the foreign policy chief of the European Union, Josep Borrell appealed to all parties to avoid further escalation.

The United kingdom on its path says it supports the US right to respond to attacks.

President Joe Biden and other top US leaders had been warning for days that America would strike back at the militias, and they made it clear it wouldn’t be just one hit but a tiered response over time.

Biden said this past Sunday that three American soldiers were killed in Jordan by a drone launched by militant groups backed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

Three US soldiers were killed and more than 40 personnel injured in a drone attack at a US base in Jordan called Tower 22.