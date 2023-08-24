Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has condemned the recent abandonment of sensitive projects in and around the city.

The Minister stated this while inspecting some critical infrastructural projects sites in Abuja’s central business district on Thursday.

Wike, who was accompanied by the minister of state for the FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, and top management officials from the Federal Capital area Administration, expressed concern over the amount of unfinished projects in the area.

Concerning the abandoned Millennium Tower project, the minister questioned why a building that would benefit Abuja citizens and beyond would not be completed.

He directed the Permanent Secretary, FCT Administration, Adesola Olusade, to devise methods to expedite the project’s completion.

Wike also stated that he will meet with President Bola Tinubu to discuss the stalled building of Vice President’s and National Assembly presiding officers’ mansions.

He observed the development of the cultural center and Millennium Tower in the central region, as well as the proposed FCTA secretariat headquarters complex.