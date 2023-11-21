Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has given the assurance that many abandoned projects in the FCT will be completed by May next year.

The Minister made this known while on an inspection tour of abandoned projects within the capital city.

Non- completion of infrastructure projects has gross implications for the environment and they include poor sanitation, land degradation, property value losses and social crimes.

As beautiful as the Nigerian capital city Abuja is, uncompleted projects are a common sight there.

They range from major bridges, pedestrian bridges, roads and even buildings , which are not befitting of the environment.

The FCT minister is now on an inspection tour of these uncompleted projects and gives his word that they will be completed before May next year.

The minister also says an increase in construction activities is a sign of a healthy economy while abandoned projects indicate a depressed economy.

He believes ensuring an enabling environment where big infrastructure projects thrive can enable investments into the Nigerian economy.

The federal government has in the past had to augment contract payments so many abandoned projects in the FCT can be completed.

