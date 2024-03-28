Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodinma has urged the ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to carry out a holistic audit of its abandoned projects in Imo State and find an immediate solution to them for the use of the public.

Governor Uzodinma said this when the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Abubakar Momoh visited him at government House Owerri the Imo State capital.

Governor Uzodinma also suggested that the Amnesty Programme of the Ministry be strengthened to enable the people, particularly the youths of the region, to have commensurate value from the programme.

For the minister, Abubakar Momoh, the visit was part of the efforts of the ministry to solicit the support of Governors from the region to ensure even development of the Niger Delta.

Governor Uzodinma urged that the Minister collect all federal monies earmarked for the region and deploy them effectively to ensure that the area receives what it deserves in terms of infrastructure.

He committed to continue to support and collaborate with the Ministry of Niger Delta Development, the NDDC, and other Ministry-affiliated agencies to accomplish the desired results.