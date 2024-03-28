Staff and students of the Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti have staged a peaceful protest to call the attention of government and relevant authorities to the poor state of the only road that leads to their campus.

As part of measures to show their grievances and press home their demands, the protesters in their large number barricaded the road thus causing heavy traffic congestion which came to stand still for several hours.

In a separate interview, the Chairman, Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics, Mr. Sunday Akomolafe, Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, Mr. Adebayo Daramola and Chairman, Non Academic Staff Union, Adebayo Abubakar said the protest became necessary after government turned deaf ear to their plea over the years regarding the road.

According to them, the road has become a death trap alleging that more than five persons have died within this year as a result of accidents occasioned by the poor state of the road.

The staff noted that they have on several occasions contributed personal income to repair the road but its condition was beyond patching but a total reconstruction.

They vowed to continue to barricade the road unless government take necessary action.

Some of the motorists and commuters stranded in the traffic commended the Polytechnic staff for the courage to call out government.

The motorists affirmed that they spent all their earnings maintaining their vehicles as a result of the damages caused by the road.