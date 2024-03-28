The first two hundred trainees of the Adire Ekiti Hub have been presented with working tools and cash support of twenty five thousand naira each.

Wife of the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Olayemi Abiodun-Oyebanji who presented the largesse at the Hub located along iworoko road in Ado, urged them to justify the investment which was sponsored personally by herself and husband, Governor Oyebanji.

Dr Abiodun-Oyebanji who advised the beneficiares to explore the opportunities abound in the Adire fabrics said over five million naira personal fund had been invested in the training, purchase of materials and cash support for the beneficiares.

She advised them to form cluster for easy relationship, and collaboration adding that she would continue to strive and scout for grants for them.

The wife of the governor expressed the believe that the 200 beneficiaries would utilize the opportunity and be employers of Labour.

Earlier, an entrepreneur in charge of Adire Gallery, Mrs Abimbola Oni commended the wife of the governor for the initiative, adding that the trainees had shown a lot of dedication and commitment.

She described the empowerment of the beneficiaries as a dream come true, assuring them that the hub would always open to render help.

Other speakers at the event, including Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Chief Remi Okusanya ad Ekiti Algon Chairman, Mr Ojo Oluwasegun likened the Adire hub initiative to laying the foundation for the industrialization of the state.

Now that the trainees from the south Senatorial District have completed their training and have been empowered, it is hopeful that the next set of trainees of the Adire Ekiti Hub would be selected from other Senatorial District of the state.