The Federal Government through the National Directorate of Employment has trained and empowered some people in Delta State to become business owners.

Disbursing the loan packages to participants in Asaba, the Director General of the Agency urged the beneficiaries to harness the opportunity.

Handing out the startup tools to the participants for the 3 months skills training in Satellite Dish Installation, hair dressing, Catering and Hospitality and Event Management, the NDE Director General who was represented here, appealed to these graduates of the School-On-Wheel Programme to make the best use of the opportunity to become employers of Labour.

The National Directorate of Employment is adopting skills acquisition, entrepreneurship development training, provision of transient jobs and enterprise creation for trained beneficiaries in addressing unemployment. Delta and 16 other states and FCT are selected in these School-On-Wheel programmes.

The beneficiaries expressed readiness to surpass the expectations of the NDE in advancing their enterprises.

The NDE believes that this programme if fully utilised will create jobs in the country.