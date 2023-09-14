The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) is tackling rural unemployment through agriculture development by training some youths and women in goat rearing in Issele Uku, Aniocha South of Delta State.

The Director General of the agency, Abubakar Fikpo during the flag off of the training, restated his commitment to initiate programmes that will reduce the high rate of unemployment in the country.

The Agrarian community of Issele Uku played host to the training for these unemployed residents who will be equipped with requisite skills on goat production, a very profitable venture.

Advertisement

This effort, one of the many programs the agency has launched, will strengthen the agricultural value chain, according to the Director General of the NDE, who was present.

For the participants, the opportunity will assist them in becoming self-employed and also make them employers of labour.

This programme is currently taking place in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory with 600 participants.