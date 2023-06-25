The National Directorate of Employment has commenced the training of fifty farmers in Delta state in some key areas of agriculture and agribusiness to boost productivity and profitability.

At the flag off ceremony for the three days training, Director General of the NDE, Abubakar Nuhu charges the participants to maximize the opportunity to make themselves better.

Agriculture remains one of the highest employers of Labour in Nigeria and it is the reason the National Directorate of Employment is focusing on this sector to create opportunities for the unemployed especially young people with programmes and engagement.

Today the Agency is organising a skills training for 50 participants of its sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme to improve them on modern agriculture.

These participants will be exposed great skills and for them it is an opportunity that will benefit their enterprises

The training will last for three days but its benefits if truly harnessed by these farmers will live a lasting impact in the sector.