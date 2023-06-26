In keeping with the military practice of honoring retiring senior officers of the rank of General, the Nigerian has organised a colorful Pulling Out parade in honor of the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya (rtd).

The event took place at the Army Headquarters Garrison Parade Ground, Mogadishu Military Cantonment, Abuja.

In his farewell address, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, who served as the Pulling Out Parade’s Special Guest of Honour and Reviewing Officer, thanked God for allowing him to lead the Nigerian Army (NA) at the end of a distinguished career.

He reflected on his military service in the NA and characterised it as eventful and filled with challenging situations.

He also thanked his family and coworkers for their unwavering support and dedication throughout his professional life.

Gen Yahaya remembered fallen colleagues who made the ultimate sacrifice in numerous theaters of operation across the country, noting that the NA has made enormous sacrifices in defending and safeguarding the country’s long-term stability.

He stated that the adversaries are in chaos on all fronts due to the NA’s exploits.

He observed that increased anti-illegal oil bunkering operations by military in South-South Nigeria have continued to show favorable results, with concomitant increases in oil output, returning the country to the top of Africa’s list of oil producing countries. He charged personnel not to back down, but rather to redouble their support for the incoming COAS in order to ensure the successful implementation of the NA’s constitutional tasks.

He appreciated his predecessors for their dedication and service to the NA, which he noted, significantly addressed security challenges during their tenures, stressing that they provided good platforms for others to build upon and significantly resulted in denying terrorists and insurgents freedom of action, as well as restoration of peace and confidence to the affected communities.

The event was graced by the Chief of Defence Staff Maj Gen Christopher Musa, the Chief of Army Staff Maj Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla, former Service Chiefs, members of the National Assembly, Captains of industry, among several other dignitaries