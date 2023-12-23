Director of Administration at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Dr Babajide Grillo, has voluntarily retired from service.

Speaking at an event held in his honour, the Chief Medical Director, prof Wasiu Adeyemo acknowledged the contribution of Dr. Grilo having worked meritoriously at the facility for 21 years.

He said Dr. Grillo, is a well experienced administrator who has contributed his quota to the health institution and also groomed so many who worked under him and would be missed.

Also, the former CMD of LUTH, Prof. Chris Bode, said that Dr Grillo, was a good listener, a team leader, innovator and diplomatic administrator with innovative ideas, While asking all who worked under the leadership of Dr Grillo, to continue to raise the bar.