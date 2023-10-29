The Chief Medical Director of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, has assured members of staff that the Federal Government is aware of their dedication to work and service.

Prof. Adeyemo said this during the grand finale of the LUTH Week 2023 And cultural day event marking the 61st anniversary of the hospital with the theme: “Leadership and Visioning for Future”.

He said the annual programme is to celebrate the diversity of culture in the society and to foster unity and understanding among the members of staff, and also share in the visions of the government and let the members of staff know that government has not forgotten them.