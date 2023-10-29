Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has presented a budget estimate of N350 billion for the 2024 fiscal year to the state’s House of Assembly.

The budget was tagged “Budget of Restoration and Transformation.”

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, arrives at the state’s House of Assembly chamber for the presentation of the 2024 appropriation bill.

The governor was in company with his deputy, Aminu Abdussalam, and other top government functionaries.

Advertisement

Governor Yusuf presented a budget estimate of N350 billion, with N215.8 billion as capital and N134.4 billion recurrent.

The education sector has the lion’s share with 95.3 billion, making up 30 percent of the entire budget, followed by health with N51.4 billion.

Others include Works and Housing, N40.4 billion; Agriculture, N11 billion; Security, Law, and Justice, N11 billion; and Water Sector, N13.4 billion.

Speaker of the House, Yusuf Falgore, assures the governor of a speedy passage of the budget.

Advertisement

This is Governor Yusuf’s first budget presentation.

He is optimistic that the estimate will help his administration meet its campaign promises.