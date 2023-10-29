The federal government has been advised to direct all security agencies in the Benue state to work towards ensuring that peace returns to all the troubled areas in Benue state to aid the return of Internally Displaced Person to their ancestral homes.

The Senior Special Assistant To Governor Hyacinth Alia On Youth Mobilization and Empowerment, Moses Mkeenem, made this call while briefing newsmen in Makurdi, the state capital.

Mister Mkeenen who keys on the necessity of the call said armed militia masquerading as herdsmen are responsible for unwarranted killings despite government efforts to resettle IDPs in the state.

He pleaded with the President Bola Tinubu to restore hope in Benue state particularly on the security situation bedeviling the state and ensure that internally displaced persons return to their homes peacefully.

