The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, is in Kaduna State to meet with the governor and officials of the state government.

His visit comes five days after the kidnapping of 287 students by armed terrorists at a primary and secondary school in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Vice President Kashim Shettima visited on Saturday, assuring the state of President Tinubu’s commitment to security.

He directed security agencies to spare no effort in rescuing the abducted students.

The Inspector General of Police’s visit is likely a step towards expediting the president’s directive.

The Police are going to adopt all strategies including the non Kinetic to ensure that the students are either rescued or released rescued or released safely.

The IGP. Kayode Egbetokun who is currently in Kaduna state has announced the Launching of the Special Intervention Squad of the Police in Kaduna state.

He says the initiative which was deemed for April has been fast tracked due to the unfortunate incidents of the kidnapping of the students