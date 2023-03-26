The officers and men of the Nigerian Army in conjunction with other sister security agencies have contributed immensely to the maintenance of law and order in Ogun State particularly during the just concluded general elections.

The Commander, 35 Artillery Brigade, made this known during the West African Social Activities (WASA) celebration held at Alamala Barracks, Abeokuta.

He said the military is known with the protection and maintenance of peace and unity and Nigerian Army has always been using WASA to create more social atmosphere for soldiers, officers, families and friends to interact.

He said the brigade enjoys high level of cordial, civil relationship with the members of the public and it’s critical to provision of security.

Navy Passing Out Parade

The Nigerian Navy has warned newly commissioned personnel against engaging in unprofessional conduct in the discharge of their duties.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Auwal Gambo gave the charge at the passing out parade for cadets of the Nigerian Naval College in

Rivers State.

It is the end of a 6-month training for these 156 cadets of the Navy’s Special Duty Pre-Commissioning Training.

According to the Chief of Naval Staff these personnel are joining the officers cadre at a critical time when the country is facing emerging

and dynamic security challenges.

The nature of these threats places on the navy and even greater demand to abide by the rules of engagement at all times.

These personnel will be deployed for field operations across the country including post election duty.

The officers which include 19 women were commissioned with the Nigerian Navy rank of sub lieutenant during a short ceremony after the Passing

Out Parade.