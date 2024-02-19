The Nigerian Army is expected to take delivery of its helicopters and other combat enablers as well as other force multipliers very soon to effectively combat all criminal activities across the Nation.

The chief of Army Staff LT General Taoheed Lagbaja made the remarks at the Nigerian Army Corps Of Signals West African Social Activities 2023, WASA, a long-standing tradition of the Nigerian Army where officers, soldiers, and their families come together to celebrate the end of a successful training year.

Lagbaja who was represented by Major General Muhammed Usman urged the officers and the combatant soldiers to remain resolute in their commitment to duty adding that the challenges are not unsurmountable, but all that is required is unity, discipline, and dedication.

On his part, the Commander Corps of Signals Major General Gbemiga Adesina applauded the intervention of the chief of Army staff for the on going projects aimed at improve and enhance the living standards of the Nigerian Army.