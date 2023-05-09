As part of moves towards enhancing proficiency and competence in vocational Education in Ogun State, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Technical and Vocational Education, Prof. Joseph Odemuyiwa has urged technicians and artisans in the State to key into obtaining National Business and Technical Examination’s (NABTEB) Modular Trade Certification.

He stated this in a chat with journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital.

He noted that the certificates were meant for practising artisans in the informal sector as part of moves for them to be viable and proficient in the society.

Prof. Odemuyiwa also stressed that the state government had produced not less than 5,000 trained and certified technicians and artisans in the last two years.

Speaking futher, the Governor’s aide stressed government’s drive in changing the face of Technical and Vocational Education in the State.

Advertisement