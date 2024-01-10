The federal government is set to upgrade the skills of 20 million artisans across various sectors in the country within the next four years with the aim to training Nigerian artisans to comply with international standard.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting with executives of artisans and trade association in Abuja, the director general of the fund call on artisans to register with the fund to be part of the initiative.

Artisans have always played a significant role in the history and economy of Nigeria.

Despite the numerous prospects and opportunities that come with Nigerian artisans, there are several challenges that hinders their growth and development.

In a bid to formalize the sector, the federal government through the industrial Training funds is set to upgrade Nigerian artisans to meet international best practices.

In this meeting the fund reveals federal government plans to improve the skills of five million Nigerian artisans in the next four years

Advertisement

The representatives of the Artisans and trade Association commend the initiative and charge the federal government to ensure it’s effectiveness.

ITF training centers and private centers across the country will be used to accommodate participants in the training.