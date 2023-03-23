Lagos State Artisans and Technicians have called on the labour Party governorship candidate in last Saturday’s election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour to desist from making inciting comments that may lead to breakdown of Law and order.

The artisans and technicians advised Rhodes-Vivour to channel his grievances to the court.

Speaking at a press conference in Ikeja on Wednesday, the National Coordinator of Association of Nigeria Artisans and Technicians Adeshina Adeyemi while congratulating governor of Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his re-election vowed to defend the governor’s mandate.

He also appealed to Governor Sanwo-Olu to establish an autonomous parastatals that will serve as an overseer Agency for the operational activities of the labour force.

“We want to call on leaders and elders of Lagos state to call Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour to order.

“Somebody who wants to rule Lagos state but has been calling terror on the state, to us it doesn’t go well. If he is aggrieved, he should channel it towards the right channel”.

Mr Adeyemi also used the opportunity to remember his promise of creating an autonomous agency that will oversee the Association’s affair in Lagos.