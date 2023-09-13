The federal Ministry of Communications, innovation and Digital Economy has trained forty artisans on digital skills in Ogun State.

The programme was put together to reduce unemployment in the country and to empower the citizens.

The five days programme put together by the federal Ministry of Communications, innovation and Digital Economy featured selected participants from the six local government areas in Ogun Central.

The Ministry through the National Information technology development agency (NITDA) said the training was organized in six states for the benefits of the people.

The selected states are Ogun, Oyo, Kano, Kaduna, Abia and Jigawa.

The Director-General of NITDA Kashifu Abdullah represented the project Coordinator, Muhammad Abdulraheem, the Project Coordinator said aside from the training, beneficiaries will also get laptops in order to sharpen their skills.

Participants appreciate the training and highlighted some of the benefits of the programme.

They say such training will boost the capacity of artisans and empower them to compete favorably with their counterparts in order part of the world.