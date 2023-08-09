Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) has completed the second session of its powerful 2023 #NLNGChangeYourStory program, which focused on providing journalists with advanced digital communication and social media skills.

The annual Capacity-building Workshop in Abuja drew a diverse group of about twenty-five journalists from various media houses.

The NLNG-sponsored program focused on mobile and multimedia journalism, providing attendees with a thorough learning experience.

Mr Andy Odeh, NLNG’s General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development, stated at the workshop that NLNG remained committed to providing journalists with the tools and skills needed to effectively convey stories that resonate with the Nigerian populace in today’s rapidly evolving digital age.

Mr Odeh reaffirmed NLNG’s commitment to cultivating symbiotic partnerships with its stakeholders, recognizing their critical role in the company’s current and future development.

“The growth and triumph of NLNG’s stakeholders are inextricably tied to the company’s growth, and thus, capacity building remains a cornerstone of NLNG’s commitment to collective progress. NLNG’s dedication to capacity building is not mere rhetoric but a tangible commitment that bolsters the growth and success of both stakeholders and the nation. It is also in line with our vision of being a globally competitive LNG company helping to build a better Nigeria,” Odeh said.

He added that NLNG’s quest for sustainability led to the recognition of digital communication and social media as the future of the media. He stated that the workshop was initiated in 2015 when eight journalists participated in the first #NLNGChangeYourStory workshop.

The workshop, delivered by seasoned journalist Mr Dan Mason in collaboration with The Journalism Clinic, led by Mr Taiwo Obe, proved to be a transformative experience for the participating journalists. Leveraging their wealth of knowledge and experience, these experts adeptly guided participants through the nuances of digital communication and social media, empowering them to take control of their narratives and shape the nation’s stories.

#NLNGChangeYourStory workshop has benefited over 90 journalists since 2015, reinforcing their digital communication and social media competencies.

The workshop is an inspiring testament to the transformative power of state-of-the-art training.

Journalists emerge equipped with the confidence and skills to embrace digital communication and social media.