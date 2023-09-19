The United States Embassy in Nigeria has begun a three day training for women journalists in Taraba State on investigative reporting, digital media, leadership and gender-sensitive reporting.

The training which is in collaboration with the Organization for Innovation and Sustainable Development is to promote Equal Opportunities for Women in Media with focus on the northeast region of Nigeria.

Correspondent Owolabi Adenusi reports that female journalists in Taraba state have witnessed their share of discrimination in their chosen careers as a result of social background or religion in northern Nigeria.

This training organised by the United States Embassy in Nigeria, is happening across the six states of the northeast.

Some of the participants in the training who shared their views with TVC News say the training is timely as it will help in improving their skills and delivery.

The resource persons believed the training will encourage practicing women to actively participate in their chosen career.

Over 20,000 female journalists in the six states of the northeast region were been targeted by the United State Embassy, to be trained on Gender equality in the journalism profession.