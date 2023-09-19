The Ministers of Labour and Employment are in a closed door meeting with the leadership of the Trade Union Congress.
This comes barely twenty-four hours after a similar interface with the Nigeria Labour Congress.
In their opening remarks, both parties pledge commitment to reaching an amicable resolution of issues in dispute.
In the aftermath of petrol subsidy removal, organised labour us challenging the Central authorities to engage in meaningful and impactful negotiations in the overall interest of the people.
