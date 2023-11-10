The petroleum tanker drivers branch of NUPENG led by Augustine Egbon says that the union has no factions.

He warned some individuals to desist from parading themselves as factional leaders as there is only one leadership in line with the orders of court.

The Industrial Court sitting in Yanegoa, Bayelsa State, had in July declared illegal, the National Executive of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers arm of NUPENG, led by Lucky Osezuwa.

The court had also ordered the setting up of a caretaker committee within four months which is expected to come up with an electoral committee that will conduct a fresh election.

In his ruling, Justice Bashar Akali said that both the National President of NUPENG, and the then National Chairman of Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, Salemor Oladeti, breached the PTD bye-laws of NUPENG and the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In compliance with this ruling on 31st October, a special delegates conference was conducted.

At the end of it, Augustine Egbon from Benin Unit of the Warri Zonal Council of the Union was returned elected as the National Chairman of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Branch of the Union

Some members who were not satisfied with the process argue that the PTD is under NARTO and IPMAN, and there is no reason to associate it with NUPENG.

Mr Egbon is making the clarification that PTD is not an association registered with CAMA.

He insists Petroleum Tanker Drivers Branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers, is affiliated to Nigeria Labour Congress and Industrial Global Union Federation.

Other petroleum tanker drivers have been urged to desist from creating divisions but work together to ensure better working conditions for members who on a daily basis risk their lives to ensure petroleum products get to their destinations.