The Ministers of Education has met with the leadership of striking members of non academic staff of Universities towards ending the warning strike.

The minister of education who spoke to journalists after the meeting in Abuja noted that the federal government would continue to dialogue with the unions to ensure that things do not escalate beyond what it is now.

Responding, the Union commended the openness of the government in ending the strike, insisting that the strikes continues until favourable response from the government.

The unions commenced a seven-day nationwide strike on Monday to protest the refusal of the Federal Government to release their four-month salaries withheld in 2021.

The meeting was attended by the leadership of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and National Association of Academic Technologists.