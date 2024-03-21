The House of Representatives has given accelerated consideration and passage to the bill seeking increased salaries for Judicial office holders.

This comes on a day the parliament also expeditiously passed President Bola Tinubu’s request for extension of the implementation of the capital components of the 2023 budget and the supplementary budget from March 31st to June 30th.

Poor remuneration for Judicial workers has been a subject of discourse over the past years.

The growing concern have been how to achieve the independence of that arm of government in the face of poor pay.

To address the challenge, President Bola Tinubu transmitted a bill seeking improved pay for the judiciary to the House of Representatives.

The bill receives accelerated consideration and approval at Wednesday plenary

If signed into law, the Chief Justice of Nigeria will earn a monthly pay of N5.38 million while other justices of the apex court will get N4.96 million, likewise the President of the Court of Appeal while Justices of the Court of Appeal receive N4.39 million.

Earlier, the Speaker acknowledged correspondents from President Bola Tinubu for extension of the 2023 supplementary budget and the capital projects in the 2023 budget

To stem the tide of robbery and bandits’ attacks on two major dilapidated highways leading to Benue state, the House, called on the Federal government to commence immediate construction and rehabilitation

Lawmakers also want NEMA to come to the aid of victims of the recent devastating Flood and Erosion in Makoko and Otumara Communities in Lagos Mainland of Lagos State.

Ahead of the Easter celebrations next week, the House has adjourned legislative business to April 16.