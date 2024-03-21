The Nigerian Senate has asked Nigeria’s Armed forces to adopt the use of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to assist with its ongoing investigation on recent killing of troops in Okuoma community, Bomadi local government area of Delta State.

This is as the upper legislative chamber through its joint committees on defence assures the Military of its continuous support as efforts are ongoing to uncover the mysteries behind the tragic incident and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

This was the outcome of the closed door meeting of the Senate Joint Committee on Defence, Army, Navy and Airforce with the nation’s Service Chiefs over the recent killing of troops in Okuoma community, Bomadi local government area of Delta State.

The Nigerian Senate has joined in the probe to unravel the truth behind the attack on troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion on a Peace Mission to Okuoma Community in Delta State

The lawmakers are disturbed by this development and determined to ensure the actual perpetrators of this gruesome murder are apprehended and prosecuted

After its first meeting with the country’s security chiefs , the senate assures that no stone will be left unturned as it will continue to assist the armed forces in unraveling the situation.

The lawmakers have also called for the deployment of improved technology and artificial intelligence to assist with the ongoing investigation.

The Joint committee assures that it will continue to interface with Security Chiefs and assist by any means possible to ensure the perpetrators do not go unpunished .